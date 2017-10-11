Man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve homicide

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Lawrence have made an arrest following the 2016 fatal stabbing of a man on Christmas Eve.

45-year-old Bryan Williams has been placed in custody after it was determined that he allegedly stabbed and killed 42-year-old Gerald Edwards.

Williams initially told officials that he and Edwards were involved in a confrontation with a group of people in a truck after leaving a family gathering and that Edwards was stabbed during the altercation.

During the investigation, witnesses told officials that an altercation between two men in a white Cadillac happened near State Road 32 and State Road 38. Evidence found that Williams’ DNA was found on a pocket knife that was located in the area of 75th Street and Carroll Road where Edwards was later discover in the vehicle.

Williams faces a preliminary charge of murder.