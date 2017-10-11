Off-duty IMPD arrested for OWI after crashing vehicle into tree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested this weekend for operating while under the influence.

It happened just after 3 a.m. when witnesses heard a loud crash outside. When they went to check, they found that 27-year-old Andrew Puente had crashed his jeep into a tree.

After arriving on the scene, officials noticed alcoholic odors coming from Puente’s breath.

A breathalyzer test later determined Puente’s BAC to be at .106.

Puente was off-duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle.

According to IMPD, Puente will receive a 30-day suspension without pay and have his equipment confiscated.

Additional discipline is possible pending an investigation.