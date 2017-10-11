Police find man dead in home’s driveway after ‘shots fired’ call

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead in a house’s driveway after police were called to a “shots fired” call on Wednesday night on the northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 10:15 p.m. to the 5300 block of 40th Street on the “shots fired” report. The address is in a residential area east of Emerson Avenue.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 50s. Two other people were at the house at the time of the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.