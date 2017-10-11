Restaurant with focus on healthy foods opens first Indiana location

Fresh. Local. Made for you and your body.

Learn about CoreLife Eatery with Franchisee Melissa Rohwer and Head Coach Pamela Healy, Head Coach, as they explain the concept and overall goal:

CoreLife Eatery offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients that are transformed into custom-created dishes. All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMO’s. The chicken and steak used are sustainably raised and never given antibiotics or hormones, and the bone broth is slow simmered all day for maximum taste and nutrition. Creating a menu that tastes great because it’s healthy is the secret to CoreLife Eatery’s success. CoreLife Eatery opened its first restaurant in Syracuse in 2015, and now currently operates in New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and recently opened its first restaurant in Indiana.

Southwest Grilled Chicken and Wild Rice Blend:

Warm wild rice blend, antibiotic-free chicken, chopped romaine, avocado, jalapenos, tortilla strips, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, corn, shredded white cheddar. (650 CAL Suggested with lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette dressing +190 CAL)

Spicy Ginger Steak and Rice Noodle Broth Bowl

Beef broth, grass fed steak, rice noodles, shredded kale, broccoli, carrots, scallions, sliced almonds, ginger, cilantro, sriracha. (560 CAL)

Note about our bone broth: Bone broth is quickly digested – builds your immune system, great to feed and repair the lining of your intestines (gut health) loaded with glucosamine and chondroitins. Which are great for reducing inflammation of your joints. Loaded with amino acids which are the building blocks of proteins that build and strengthen your musculoskeletal system.

