INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to try international style food, you do not have to go any further than the Circle City.

All week long, Savor the International Marketplace will take place in Indianapolis.

The two-week food event began on Oct. 1 and will conclude on Oct. 15.

Diners can get a taste of the world from different restaurants that feature foods from China, India, Mexico, Yemen, Pakistan and more

More than 20 restaurants are involved in the first time event.

To learn more, click here.