Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old female

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old female.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lantz was last seen around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 10 in Peru.

Lantz is described as a white female, standing 5’3″, weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-473-5474.