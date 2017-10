SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection to some September thefts.

They said it on September 2 at 2:30 a.m. when a man used a hammer and sticky pad to remove money orders from a rent drop box at an apartment complex.

The name of the apartment complex has not been released.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.