Suspect, dog recovering after Indiana State Police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect and police dog are each recovering after a gunbattle.

According to Indiana State Police, the suspect pulled out a gun first, and police fired back. Police say they returned fire, shooting the suspect at least once. In the crossfire the police dog was also shot in the neck.

It happened Tuesday night in a parking lot for a community center near 38th Street and Post Road on the city’s northeast side.

Kevin Ricksy had stopped by a nearby gas station when the sound of gunshots had him drop to the ground.

“We was just getting down. The whole gas station got down and started looking. You know what I mean,” Ricksy said. “A lot of gunfire is what it was. Then I seen police just zipping from here where I didn’t even know the police was right there. They was throwing their lights on, going over there.”

State police had been in the are looking for two suspects, who ran from authorities earlier.

They came across 26-year-old Cortez Boxley, who they say fit the description.

“Was not the person we were looking for that had fled from police earlier,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Police said they attempted to pat down Boxley for weapons. When he pushed them and ran off, they released the police dog. When it caught up with Boxley, he fired his gun, police said. Police fired back and hit Boxley at least one time.

“They ran from police. They shot at police. They physically resisted,” Perrine said.

Left on the scene: a revolver and a Halloween-style mask. Police said both belonged to the suspect.

Leroy Baines, who lives nearby, said, “Only I know this, he was up to no good.”

Ricksy added, “Ain’t no telling. He was up to no good, that’s for damn sure.”

The trooper, Walter Butt, was not injured. His dog, Apache, was shot in the neck. Apache then ran off. He was located Wednesday morning and reunited with Butt. Apache is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m glad the dog is OK. It could’ve been worse. Happy for the dog,” Barnes said.

Boxley was in serious condition. Authorities have no word yet on potential charges.

Police said there was no bodycam or dashcam video. Butt was put on administrative leave during the investigation.