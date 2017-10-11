Temperatures slipping this afternoon

A light sprinkle to start off the work day with temperatures at there warmest for today. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as you head out the door but bring the jacket since day time highs will cool off into the lower 60s and in some areas the upper 50s! Showers move out by mid morning and leave behind clouds cover this afternoon. Tonight temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s with cloudy skies.

Thursday we see slow improvement in the forecast with highs near normal topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Still plenty of cloud cover around to start off the morning. Decrease in clouds during the afternoon. So we could get a few rays of sunshine in. Gorgeous way to end the work week with highs in the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Summer like weather extends into the beginning of the weekend with highs near 80 with mostly sunny skies. An approaching cold front will bring some changes in by Sunday with temperatures falling into the lower 70s with scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon.

After showers move out the beginning of the work week next week starts off dry but much cooler with highs Monday struggling for some spots to hit 60.