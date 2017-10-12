3-vehicle crash near Lafayette creates long backup on SB I-65

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A crash on southbound Interstate 65 south of Lafayette is creating a 13-mile backup, and Indiana State Police are encouraging motorists to seek alternative routes.

State police at Lafayette said the crash involves a semitractor-trailer, a semitractor-tanker and a passenger car. The tanker was leaking an undetermined substance. No one was seriously injured.

The crash is between the interchanges for State Road 38 and State Road 28. Sgt. Kim Riley of the state police tweeted that the backup extends about 13 miles, to near the State Road 26 interchange.

One lane is open, Riley tweeted. Authorities had no estimate on when the interstate lane would reopen.