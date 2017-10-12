Customers of taxidermist accused of theft can get items back

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Customers of a central Indiana taxidermist accused of collecting thousands of dollars from clients but not completing work for them can soon get their property back.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Kevin McGrotty has been ordered to return property to customers of Brownsburg Taxidermy. Conservation officers will be assisting in efforts on Oct. 25, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. The state says customers will need to bring proper documentation.

McGrotty’s license was revoked and he was charged last month with theft. He also was charged with one count of corrupt business practices after allegedly collecting more than $4,000 from 16 people who complained to authorities.

During a raid on the business, officers seized hides, mounts and antlers belonging to customers who had paid McGrotty for taxidermy work.