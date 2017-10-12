Handgun, ammo found in 5th grader’s backpack

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello fifth-grader’s backpack was found to contain a handgun and ammunition on Thursday.

At around 1:12 p.m. police say a school resource officer contacted the Twin Lakes School superintendent to notify him that a teacher had found a handgun in a student’s backpack at the Meadowlawn Elementary School.

An officer met with the superintendent and recovered a .38-caliber handgun, along with ammunition.

A 10-year-old student in the fifth grade at Meadowlawn Elementary has been detained while the investigation continues.

No threats were made to anyone, and no injuries were reported.

The Monticello Police Department commended the quick action and cooperation of the staff at the school.

The case is being forwarded to the White County Prosecutor’s office.