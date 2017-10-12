Madison County motorcycle ride will honor 26-year-old mom, other motorcyclists who have died

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A cross marks the spot where Jamie Cyphers Jr. died. He was just 27 years old when a car pulled out in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle.

“They just ran him over,” said Travis Sparks, a member of Madison County Biker Died Here, “This was somebody’s father, this was somebody’s now grandfather.”

He was a friend to many who wanted to honor him by putting up this memorial.

“Such a terrible, painful place now has a place that they come and enjoy it a bit,” said Sparks.

It is one of nine the group Madison County Biker Died Here has placed around the county to honor motorcyclists who have died.

“It can get very emotional. These aren’t just pieces of wood, these are people,” Sparks said.

This weekend Madison County Biker Died Here will be holding a remembrance ride to put up 10 more plaques, including one for Michael and Emmera Jackson’s mom.

“I just miss her,” said Michael, “She was a really good person.”

Kirsten Kirby was killed when someone pulled in front of the motorcycle she and her fiancee were riding. He was seriously hurt.

“That’s just a terrible, terrible tragedy that happened there to a 26-year-old mom,” said Sparks.

Kirby’s 9-year-old wishes she could take a trip to heaven to see her mother.

“I want to go up there and see what it looks like and I wish I could still see my mom but when I’m done I want to come back down though,” said Emmera Jackson.

She also joins her brother in sharing this message:

“Look twice, save a life, make sure you don’t get hit,” said Michael Jackson.

It’s a reminder that the person riding on a bike is someone’s father, grandfather, mom.

The remembrance ride will take place Saturday. Registration will start at 10:30 at DT’s R-Bar located at 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Anderson. They’ll head out at noon. The ride costs $10 per person and $15 per t-shirt. The money raised from the ride will to a fund that Madison County Biker Died Here has created to give money to families within 48 hours of a loved ones death. Eventually, they would like to cover the cost of funerals.

For more information, visit Madison County Biker Died Here on Facebook.