Memorial held for Angie Barlow, other victims of violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local ministry is making sure the victims of violence are not forgotten.

A special memorial dedication was held Thursday night for Angie Barlow.

She disappeared after going to a party in Indianapolis in October of 2016.

Barlow’s body was found six months later on the northeast side of the city.

Police are still searching for suspects and have not solved the murder.

Barlow’s family is trying to cope with the tragedy.

Way Out Ministries held a memorial for Barlow’s family, as well as the families of others who have lost loved ones to violence.

“The memorial dedications is what we use to bring and don’t forget the victims’ names. So it’s important for the ministries to recognize the families and present the memorial plaques to the families that has lost a loved one,” said Daisy Marrs with Way Out Ministries.

Way Out ministries works throughout the community with the families of victims of violence.