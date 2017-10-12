Rape count, other charges dismissed against Kokomo man, 80

Related Coverage Neighbors react after 80-year-old arrested on rape charge

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Rape, criminal confinement and armed robbery charges filed against an 80-year-old Kokomo man have been dismissed, online court records show.

Why the charges were dropped was not immediately clear, but online court records say the charges against William Graham were dismissed without prejudice on Thursday.

A 29-year-old woman told Kokomo police a rape happened April 23 on Lafountain Street. The woman said she went to Graham’s house to sell him a tablet. It’s not clear how this transaction was initiated, but police said in April that it did not originate online.

The woman called police just before 6 a.m. April 24. After a five-hour standoff with Kokomo police and a special weapons and tactics team, Graham surrendered without incident.

Medics took the woman to an Indianapolis hospital. She suffered minor injuries.