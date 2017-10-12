Robbers force Burger King employees in Fort Wayne into freezer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant.

Police were called to the Burger King located at 6402 West Jefferson Boulevard in Covington Plaza around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said two suspects entered the restaurant, one of them armed with a weapon.

Police said the suspects forced the employees into the freezer and took the manager to the safe. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The hours for the restaurant list it as having been open at the time of the robbery, but it’s unclear if any customers were inside when the robbery occurred.

No injured were reported.

The incident is under investigation.