Semi rollover injures driver, spills corn

BENTONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A semitractor-trailer driver was hurt in a rollover crash that spilled corn onto a Rush County road on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 8:20 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a semi hauling grain on Rush County Road 800 East just south of County Road 900 North, which is on the Rush-Fayette county line. That’s about 2-1/2 miles west of Bentonville.

Trooper found a 1998 Freightliner had been going northbound on 800 East when it got off on the soft shoulder on the right side of the road causing it to overturn in the ditch, state police said in a news release.

As the truck overturned in the ditch, it dumped the open trailer full of corn, the release said. County Road 800 East was closed for about 2-1/2 hours while crews worked to upright the truck and clean up the spilled grain.

The driver of the truck, Kevin Lucas, 61, of Brownsville, was taken to Rush Memorial Hospital with a cut to his head, the release said. Lucas was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.