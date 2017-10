INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – How much money were you making at age 13?

Chance are pretty good that it probably wasn’t $84,000, which is what the highest paid Snapchat “influencers” are making.

Those teens get connected with brands to collaborate on advertising videos targeting people under the age of 21.

The highest paid influencers have more than 150,000 followers.

