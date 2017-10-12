Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Oct. 13-15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for something to do in the Indianapolis area this weekend, there is plenty going on that is sure to keep you busy.

Check out the top eight things going on around Indianapolis this weekend.

1. 26th Annual Heartland Film Fest

Heartland Film started in 1991 as a nonprofit arts organization with the mission to inspire filmmakers and audiences through the transformative power of film. Twenty-six years later, the Heartland Film Festival looks to bring 11 days of film screenings (Oct. 12-22), special events and more to the Circle City. For a full schedule, ticket information and more, click here.

2. Friday the 13th

The calendar has brought us a spooky gift this year with Friday the 13th landing in the month of October. With the ominous timing, a few special screenings of the popular horror flick named after the day will be happening this Friday. The Indianapolis Museum of Art will be screening both Friday the 13th parts one and two, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out, so make sure to purchase in advance.

You can also view the film for free at the Greenwood Community Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.

3. 20th Annual Buddy Walk/Pass the Torch

This Saturday, head down to the Celebration Plaza at the White River State Park for the Buddy Walk, an annual fundraiser benefiting Down Syndrome Indiana. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Pass the Torch for Women, benefiting the Woman’s Foundation, will also take place this Saturday. The first ever Netwalk will run from 9-11:30 a.m. and is free to all participants, though donations are accepted. For more information, click here.

4. Red Bull Air Race

We’re a city known for racing, but primarily contests featuring a 2.5-mile oval and four wheels. Head over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, and you’ll see a completely different race, featuring some of the best pilots in the world racing their finely tuned airplanes around a unique course. Qualifying is Saturday, and the finals are this Sunday. Tickets start at $20 Saturday and $35 Sunday. You can also purchase a pass for both days starting at $50. Click here for a schedule of events.

5. Ninth Annual GermanFest

Discover your inner German at this one-day festival at the Ninth Annual Original and Fabulous GermanFest at the Historic Athenaeum. The party starts at noon Saturday and will feature 100 vendors, Durstig Games, live wiener dog races, the OktoberFAST 5K run/walk, a strong man Competition, ZwergenLand For Kids, German beer and German food by the Indianapolis Sangerchor. All proceeds from GermanFest benefit the maintenance and care of the Historic Athenaeum. Click here for more information.

6. Monster Jam

Lucas Oil Stadium will play host to Monster Jam this Saturday with gates set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the show slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. If you want to get a closer look at the monster trucks before Saturday’s jam, head to Monument Circle this Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see four of the trucks on display. For tickets, click here.

7. Guts 2017

Guts is a pumpkin-carving contest for good, organized by AIGA Indy to benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter. This is the second year for the event. It’s open to anyone who wants to show off their pumpkin-carving skills while raising money for a good cause. All the proceeds from carvers’ registration fees, raffle, food, drink and merchandise purchased at the event go toward funding wishes. The event will be held at DeveloperTown, located at 5255 Winthrop Avenue at 1 p.m. Click here for more.

8. Indy Eleven/Pacers FanJam

The Colts may be out of town this weekend, but we’ve got plenty of Indy sports happening here in town to keep you busy. The Indy Eleven host Miami FC this Saturday at The Mike with first touch taking place at 3 p.m. The weather will be great Saturday, albeit a bit warm, but at least you won’t have to worry about any halftime downpours. The Pacers are also hosting their FanJam this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. At the free, family-friendly event, the first 5,000 fans will get a free T-shirt. All fans will get a free hot dog, chips and a Pepsi product!

For this season’s FanJam, fans will need to download a ticket for entry. Tickets became available here at no cost on Monday, Oct. 9.