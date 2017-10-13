Air races happening at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — If you have the need for speed then the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has an event for you.

Planes will take to the sky this weekend at IMS. The Red Bull Air Race World Championship are back for the second year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pilots from all over the world will compete in the two-day competition.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. All day long there will be practices and qualifying races. Red Bull Stunt Biker Aaron Colton will perform multiple times during the event. 24-Hour News 8 got a preview from him on Daybreak Friday.

The main event will happen Sunday. Gates will again open at 10 a.m. and the first race will start at noon. For a full schedule, click here.