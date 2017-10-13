Foggy start for some with sunshine returning today!

Another foggy start for some this morning with mostly cloudy skies for most of the morning. Temperatures throughout the morning will linger in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By mid afternoon clouds will thin out and we’ll see more sunshine! Temperatures will respond to the sun hitting the lower 70s. Beautiful evening to head out wither it’s for Friday night football or any plans in the downtown area, you’ll be welcomed in with clear and dry weather. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Saturday is looking and feeling a whole lot like summer! Temperatures ahead of a front will warm up to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front off to the west will makes its way east and increase clouds over night as well as rain chances. Lows for Saturday will remain in the mid to lower 60s.

Sunday the cold front sweeps through brings in rain chances but also knock temperatures down to the middle 60s with breezy conditions throughout much of the day. Showers stick around through much of the morning them quickly clear throughout the afternoon. Cooler will stick around for the beginning of the work week with highs for Monday in the lower 60s with a gradual warming trend through the work week.