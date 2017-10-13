‘Let them do the scaring’: Haunted houses warn against attacking actors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Haunted house season is in full swing.

Before the sun sets, actors pull into the parking lot, put on makeup and costumes and get ready to scare hundreds of people each night. But for them, it’s what they do to protect themselves that’s a little scary.

“I think everybody who’s worked at a haunted house has been hit before,” said Ken Carter, owner of House of Trepidation on South Meridian Street.

We spoke to four Indianapolis haunted houses, and they all had stories of actors getting punched, slapped, or worse.

“The guy didn’t get to finish the haunt. He walked up to the actor, and literally, two fingers right through the eye holes of the mask and poked them out,” said Carter. “I think he was just a little irritated he scared the females in the group excessively well.”

Carter says at one point, actors prepared for a few aggressive customers.

“Ten to 15 years ago, it could have been the norm to wear football pants. It could have been the norm for a male to have to wear a cup,” he said.

“In today’s show, we don’t have a position that needs because our experience has eliminated positions like that,” Carter said.

Several haunted house owners said it is happening less often than before thanks to some specific training.

“The way we train our actors is to jump out, do the scare, and they should disappear faster than they react,” said Steven Walls, owner of Necropolis off Shadeland Avenue and Interstate 465.

“We tell them in our training schools: if you do get punched, it’s probably your fault, you stayed there too long,” said Walls.

Carter trains his crews much the same way.

“We train our staff that they need to be able to fire and reset, meaning they want to be out in front of the customer with as much impact and energy as possible and them immediately retract. So they’re literally in front of the customer maybe five seconds at the max,” said Carter.

In fact, the most common injury seen at a haunted house like Necropolis is a bloody nose caused by people standing too close together.

“Someone jumps out and scares you, you jump back and hit the guy behind you, and your head hits him in the nose,” said Walls.

Both Carter and Walls say while they understand the fight or flight respone, they have low tolerance for violent customers.

“It can certainly happen. It could happen tonight, and we’re prepared to react to it,” said Walls. “We’re not going to stand for it. It’s as simple as that. We’re going to call the police.”

“They pay us to come here and get scared, and when we scare them too well, they’ve been known to get upset,” said Carter. “We have a roaming safety team. We didn’t build all of this haunted attraction for somebody to come in and get hurt.”