Help prevent fraud by shredding documents with Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV

By Published:
WISH-TV and Crime Stoppers teamed up for Shred It on Saturday, October 22, 2016. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV will again be working with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for a community shredding and electronics recycling day event.

You can help prevent fraud by having your documents shredded.

A $5 donation is requested per shredding box and a $10 fee for television and computer monitors. All money collected goes to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Prescription drugs can also be disposed of for free.

The locations available are:

  • 1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis
  • 3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel
  • 1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood
  • 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway
  • 9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.