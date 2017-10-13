Help prevent fraud by shredding documents with Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV will again be working with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for a community shredding and electronics recycling day event.

You can help prevent fraud by having your documents shredded.

A $5 donation is requested per shredding box and a $10 fee for television and computer monitors. All money collected goes to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Prescription drugs can also be disposed of for free.

The locations available are:

1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis

3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel

1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood

1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway

9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.