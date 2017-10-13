Help prevent fraud by shredding documents with Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV will again be working with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for a community shredding and electronics recycling day event.
You can help prevent fraud by having your documents shredded.
A $5 donation is requested per shredding box and a $10 fee for television and computer monitors. All money collected goes to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.
Prescription drugs can also be disposed of for free.
The locations available are:
- 1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis
- 3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel
- 1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood
- 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway
- 9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.