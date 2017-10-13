Indiana medical device company to go public Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Warsaw-based Orthopediatrics is expected to go public on the NASDAQ Friday.
The company is the only medical device firm focused on helping children with orthopedic conditions.
Their products are designed to protect a child’s growth plates and fit a wide range of issues like trauma, and ACL reconstruction.
For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.
