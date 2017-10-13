Indianapolis Library hosts event for aspiring writers

“Meet an Author, Be an Author.”

Book lovers of all ages come together this Saturday for an all-day event featuring a series of free activities for aspiring writers!

Caity Withers, Development Officer, The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, and Corey Dalton, Co-Author, The Empress of Otherworld, tell us more:

Event: Saturday, October 14, from 10:15 am to 4:30 pm at the Central Library

The Indy Author Fair is one of the most popular parts of the day and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Simon Reading Room. During that period you can meet, buy books from, and get signatures from more than 40 Indiana authors, who offer a wide variety of writing styles and genres.

One of the authors you can meet is Corey, who will be attending the author fair for his second year. This year he will have advance copies of his forthcoming middle-grade fantasy/adventure novel for kids, The Empress of Otherworld, available for sale.

Corey co-wrote the novel with his lifelong friend, Bryland Sutton. They’ve been dreaming up crazy stories since kindergarten together and finally decided to put pen to paper.

In the novel a boy named Hap falls through a trapdoor into Otherworld, a fantastic realm made up of countries including Oz, Neverland, and Wonderland. In this strange place Hap must join forces with three super-powered kids—Dorothy Gale, Peter Pan, and Alice Liddell—to overthrow Prospera, the ruthless Empress of Otherworld.

The book is the initial release from First Circle Press, a new publishing imprint based in Indianapolis. It’s currently available for preorders on Amazon and at bookstores with a release date of Halloween. However, Corey will have a limited number of advance copies at Saturday’s author fair.

Aside from being able to meet writers like Corey at the Indy Author Fair, you'll also be able to attend a variety of writing and publishing workshops at the "Meet an Author, Be an Author" event. You can also talk to the 2017 Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award winners and finalists. The Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award is a statewide program coordinated by The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation that seeks to recognize the contributions of Indiana authors to the literary landscape in Indiana and across the nation. Each year, this award recognizes the contributions of four authors with strong ties to Indiana. Past winners have included John Green, Barb Shoup, James Alexander Thom, and Scott Russell Sanders. Each winner receives a cash prize as well as a $2,500 grant to support his or her hometown Indiana public library. Over the past eight years, the award has awarded $186,000 in cash prizes for authors and $67,500 in grants for Indiana public libraries. In addition to honoring current Hoosier authors, the award encourages the next generation of Hoosier writers through author visits to schools, writing workshops and other outreach programs throughout the year.

To learn more, visit: http://www.indianaauthorsaward.org/indy-author-fair http://www.cmdalton.com

