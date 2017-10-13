Nice evening and Saturday, rain chances return Sunday

We finally saw the sun today! Yes!

THIS EVENING “THE ZONE” FORECAST: Weather should be great for high school football yet again! Temps will be in the 60s…great for mid-October!

OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild overnight, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: It will be by far the nice of the 2 weekend days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Weather will stay dry, with perhaps the only exception, being a few stray thunderstorms in NW Indiana. Highs will reach the low 80s! The Indy 11 match Saturday afternoon looks to have great weather!

SUNDAY: It will be one of the days where the warmest part of the day will be in the overnight hours. A strong cold front will slide through the state. Right now, moisture looks limited, but expect scattered showers for the 1st part of the day. Rain chances will wind down as the day goes on, so the Red Bull air races may have dry weather, but windy and cool in the afternoon.

8-DAY FORECAST: We may see the 1st frost of the season Monday morning, then again Tuesday morning. Chilly air will linger Monday and Tuesday. After that, temps rise into the 70s for Wednesday through the end of next week!