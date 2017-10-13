Scottish Highland Games kick off in Indy

Ever heard of haggis? Well, we give it a “shot” as part of the Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival, which includes tastings, more than 100 athletes, face painting and live entertainment and more!

Julie Burrell, Volunteer Coordinator, Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival, and Matthew Douglass, VP Whisky, Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival, share the “who, when and where!”

8th Annual Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival:

Saturday October 14th from 9 AM to 9 PM at German Park, 8600 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217.

To learn more, visit:

http://indyscotgamesandfest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/IndyScotGamesAndFest/

https://twitter.com/indyscotfest