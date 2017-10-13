Study: 40 million people provide unpaid care to loved ones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study found that Hispanics are taking on the role of caregivers more than any other group of people.

The Study by AARP, found that about 40 million people give unpaid care to their loved ones in the U.S. No other group spends more money and time doing this than the Latino community.

According to the study, Latinos spend 44 percent of their income and 52 percent of their time each week caring for a loved one. The results were published through a documentary highlighting caregiver struggles to make ends meet.

For more on the study and the documentary, click here.

