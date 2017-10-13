The Film Yap reviews “Marshall” and more

Headed to the theater this weekend? The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us “what’s playing!”

Marshall

Chadwick Boseman knocks it out of the park again in this film about the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, when he went to a small town in Connecticut to defend a black man accused of raping a white woman. Co-starring Josh Gad.”

The Foreigner

Here’s the weirdest concoction: a Jackie Chan movie in which Jackie Chan is incidental to the plot. He plays a grieving father determined to track down the IRA splinter group that killed his daughter, and sets his particular set of skills against political bag man Pierce Brosnan.”

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Luke Evans stars in this biopic about the unheralded creator of Wonder Woman, who did much for women’s status while living a very nontraditional life with multiple lovers. With Rebecca Hall.”

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton

This documentary looks at one of the most storied surfers of all time as he adopts to an aging body and a new perspective on life and his sport.”

Happy Death Day

A murdered college student relives the day of her death over and over again, hoping to discover the identity of her killer.”

Faces Places

Filmmaker Agnes Varda and photographer/muralist J.R. take an unlikely journey together through rural France and find friendship in this off-kilter documentary.”

Baby Driver

One of the freshest films of the year stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver who moves to his own beat. Buy It.”

