Topgolf is officially open in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Another much-anticipated business in Fishers is now open. Topgolf officially opened for business at 9 a.m. Friday.

More than a dozen people were waiting in line to get into the 65,000 square foot entertainment venue.

Topgolf in Fishers includes 102 golf bays, event space, food and drinks, TVs, and a rooftop terrace.

Topgolf is open 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Prices vary dependining on the time of day you go and are priced per bay. Six golfers can play in each bay.

