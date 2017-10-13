Victim, suspect in homicide at luxury apartment complex ID’d by police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have identified the suspect in custody in connection to a Friday morning homicide inside a luxury apartment complex on the canal downtown.

Just after midnight, IMPD identified the suspect they took into custody Friday evening as 25-year-old Cody Weir via Twitter:

#BREAKING: Cody Weir (25) of Avon has been arrested reference homicide 300 W 9th St. Preliminarily charged w/murder. No photo yet — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 14, 2017

Earlier on Friday night IMPD had identified the victim as 23-year-old Carina Rodriguez.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a video of who they are calling a person of interest in connection to the investigation of a woman’s death at a downtown apartment complex.

Officers were originally called to the Nine on Canal apartment in the 300 block of West 9th Street just before 7 a.m. for reports of a person down.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered a female dead inside the apartment complex. IMPD said she had signs of trauma but the extent and nature of her injuries are not known. IMPD did say it does not appear that she was shot.

Police later confirmed that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

“It’s never happened before and I’m as surprised as anyone here,” said Carlos Cofino, who has lived in the building for more than two years.

It is a building residents call safe.

“You aren’t allowed to get in and out unless you have a key card to get in and out so it’s a secure building the doors are always locked,” said Justina Towler, whose boyfriend lives in the building.

But what happened and who did it remain unanswered questions.

“I go to the gym often so the first thing that goes to my head is it could have been me,” said Cofino, who is a student at IUPUI.

Around 4 p.m., IMPD released a video via Twitter of what appeared to be surveillance video of who they called a person of interest:

IMPD officers told residents and businesses they are doing everything they can to solve the crime.

“The fact they could get into a secure building like this one of the most secure places in Indianapolis,” said Cofino. “Yeah it worries me as a resident.”

9 on Canal is along the bustling canal with people running, walking, and getting a quick bite to eat. It is an apartment complex filled with medical students, undergraduates, and young professionals.

Now there are a whole lot of residents who said they are thinking twice about their safety.

9 on Canal said it is cooperating with authorities and that the gym will be closed until IMPD finishes its investigation.

An autopsy on the victim’s body is set for Saturday.