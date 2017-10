INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County Food Bank is hosting a special inaugural event called the Harvest Haul 5K next weekend.

Jessica Robinson and Mary Lou Finchum with the Hamilton County Food Bank dropped by our studios on Saturday to give us more insight.

The event kicks off October 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Forest Park in Noblesville.

Participants will have an opportunity to win raffle prizes upon entry.

Click here for more information or check out the interview!