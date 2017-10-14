Girl, 8, dies in fall on cruise ship docked in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl fell to her death after a cruise ship docked in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that the girl died Saturday morning after falling several floors to the lower deck of the ship’s interior atrium.

Miami-Dade police say the girl died on the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Glory.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the distance the girl fell has not been determined, but could have been 25-to-50 feet.

Police have not identified the girl, and say the ship has been turned back over to Carnival and resumed normal operations.