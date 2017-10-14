Suspect sought in hit-and-run that critically injured woman on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Lakesedge Boulevard where where authorities found a woman an unresponsive woman.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing the entrance to a subdivision when a woman turned onto Lakesedge and struck her. The driver then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Officials do not have a description of the vehicle and is asking the public’s help to come forward with any information. You are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 if you have any information related to the incident.