Lawrence police search for bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence are asking fpr the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Saturday afternoon bank robbery.

Officers from Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a Huntington Bank located at 8347 Pendleton Pike around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect went inside the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon.

He got the cash, left the bank on foot going west, and a dye pack in the stolen money exploded, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-year-old man in his mid to late 20s, six feet tall, thin and with facial hair, wearing a dark gray zip front jogging suit, white shoes and a Nike-branded cap. They also say any cash the suspect has from the robbery is likely to be covered in red dye.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police, but the Lawrence Police Department are collaborating with the FBI in their investigation.

Anyone recognizing this suspect or with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).