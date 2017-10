INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after officials said he was shot on the east side early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of East 37th Street.

Officials said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police believe the young man could possibly be a teenager.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

It is not yet known if the victim was targeted or if this was a random shooting.