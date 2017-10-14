Manhunt underway for man accused of raping, killing 13-month-old girl

CONNEAUT, OH (WJET) — Police in Conneaut, Ohio have charged a man in the death of a 13-month-old child in Ashtabula County.

Authorities tell us a man in his 30’s murdered and raped the daughter of his 22-year-old girlfriend inside an apartment complex on Saturday morning. Today, police take action, but the suspect is nowhere to be found.

The preliminary autopsy out of Cleveland shows that Sereniti died due to blunt force trauma to the head and trunk. On October 7th, Emergency Services were called to 530 Clark Street for a report of an unresponsive child. Authorities say the 22-year-old mother remains under investigation.

Conneaut, Ohio Police have charged the mother’s 37-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Gurto, with murder and rape in the death of 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley, but authorities believe Gurto has fled. “Any friends, family, anybody that knows his whereabouts, has an idea where he could be, please don’t hesitate to call,” says Detective Michael Sullivan of the Conneaut Police Department.

If you have any information that can be helpful in this baby’s case, including the whereabouts of Joshua Gurto, call the Conneaut Police Department at 440-593-7440.