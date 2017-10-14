Speed limits being lowered for Ball State campus streets

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The speed limits are being lowered for several city streets running through the Ball State University campus.

Muncie officials have approved cutting the speed limits from 30 miles per hour to 20. Those streets include McKinley Avenue, which is the main north-south street through campus, and University, Riverside and Neely avenues, which go east-west across the campus.

City street superintendent Duke Campbell tells The (Muncie) Star Press he recommended the lower speed limits at the request of Ball State officials. He says that was in order to improve safety for students crossing those streets.

Campbell says Ball State will install digital monitoring equipment to warn drivers about their speed.