The Zone: October 13, 2017

See highlights of 22 games in The Zone on WISH-TV from Friday, October 13 with Anthony Calhoun and Charlie Clifford. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in Indiana!

Looking for scores? Check out The Zone Scoreboard.

Also, watch as the Whiteland High School Band performs live in the WISH-TV studio.

See highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!

Center Grove vs. Cathedral

North Central vs. Ben Davis

Carmel vs. Lawrence Central

Guerin Catholic vs. Roncalli

Franklin vs. Decatur Central

Westfield vs. Brebeuf

Noblesville vs. Avon

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Brownsburg

Zionsville vs. Fishers

Pike vs. Lawrence North

River Rouge (MI) vs. Warren Central

Whiteland vs. Greenwood

Columbus North vs. Southport

Martinsville vs. Plainfield

Monrovia vs. Scecina

East Central vs. Bishop Chatard