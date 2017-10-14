Wet and windy end to the weekend with better work week weather

Enjoy the rest of this perfect Saturday evening because rain, gusty winds and a big cool down will spread our direction by early Sunday morning.

Isolated showers will be possible in our north-westernmost communities through the overnight with better rain and storm chances here in Indianapolis and the rest of central Indiana after daybreak.

In terms of total rainfall, it will vary by location… Most areas will see at least a tenth of an inch of rain but some could see between a half an inch or more with stronger storms or training storms.

By mid-day, rain will start to clear out but we’ll see wind gusts upwards of 30 mph or more, so expect potential problems with the Red Bull Air Race at IMS as they cannot perform in high wind situations.

Behind the wet and windy Sunday, the work week looks great with lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temps in the low 60s early in the week and slightly warmer temps closer to next weekend.

The next Colts’ home game at Lucas Oil Stadium is next Sunday the 22nd against Jacksonville and the early odds of the roof being open are good with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s anticipated.