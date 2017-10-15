Florida man kills family friend for hitting on imaginary girlfriend, starts shootout with deputies

PASCO CO., FL (WCMH) — Authorities in Florida say a murder-turned-shootout started when a man believed a family friend was hitting on his imaginary girlfriend.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Desario, 30, shot and killed a friend of his mother’s, 56-year-old David Armstrong, on Thursday afternoon. Desario believed that Armstrong was hitting on his girlfriend, a woman law enforcement officials said doesn’t exist.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Disario turned his gun on them, prompting a shootout and causing a nearby elementary school to go on lockdown.

According to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WFLA, deputies pulled back and attempted to negotiate with Disario before using a robot to enter the home. When deputies were able to safely enter, they found Disario dead inside. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

WFTS reports that Disario had a history of mental illness. Investigators said Disario managed to stockpile weapons and ammunition, but they aren’t sure how.