IMPD seeks 18-year-old person of interest in July triple murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking a person of interest in connection to a July shooting that left three men dead and a 15-year-old behind bars.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Devante Gilbert, according to a release sent Sunday night.

Police were called to the 7800 block of Somerset Bay — that’s off 71st Street and Keystone Avenue — around 6:17 p.m. on July 16 on reports of a person shot.

IMPD officers at the scene told 24-Hour News 8 that they arrived to find three male victims in an apartment at the Somerset Lakes apartment complex. Police said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and had each been shot at least once.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder.

Two other people in the apartment at the time were not shot, according to police. At the time of the incident, detectives transported them downtown for questioning.

On July 18, IMPD arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting on a preliminary charge of murder.

According to police, the juvenile and up to two others went to the apartment. In a drug-related disagreement, somebody pulled out a gun and fired shots. At the time of the arrest, police were not sure if the 15-year-old fired the shots, but did say he was injured. That injury is what led to his arrest.

“So basically, after the initial run came out on the north side, investigators got another report of a person injured at Methodist Hospital,” said Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IU Health Methodist Hospital contacted police. Cook said police connected the 15-year-old to the crime after an investigation.

“You know 15-year-olds should be enjoying life, enjoying their high school life and looking forward to college, not looking forward to jail time,” Cook said.

IMPD is calling Gilbert “another person of interest” in this case. If you have any information on Gilbert’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Harry Dunn at 317-327-1748 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.