Man’s body found in neighborhood park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are looking into an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a neighborhood park Saturday.

The discovery came just before 6 p.m. when two children who were playing hide-and-seek at Olin Park found the body of 30-year-old Christopher Bradley.

Upon arrival, officials pronounced the man dead on scene and believed the death to be suspicious.

If you have any information on the investigation, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.