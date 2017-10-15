Overnight shootings leave several hospitalized on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating following a rash of shootings overnight.

Officials said a woman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital after she was shot around 2 a.m. on West Lake Drive.

Her current condition is unknown.

Suspect and victim information have yet to be released in the incident.

Investigators also are looking into another shooting that occurred around the same time on Elder Avenue where two individuals were shot.

They were later taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Officials have not yet named a suspect in the incident.