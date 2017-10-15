Sharp cool down to open the week

After basking in 80° temperatures on Saturday, the fall chill returns in a big way Sunday afternoon.

Today:

Strong cold front will push through central Indiana this morning, bringing showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected, but we do expect wind gusts up to 30mph+ as the front moves through. Rain should exit by early afternoon.

We’ve already hit our high for today -as temperatures will steadily fall throughout the day as the front pulls away. Our temperatures will spend much of the afternoon in the middle 50s across the area. With gusty winds, it will make for the coolest day so far this season.

Tonight:

Clouds will hang around for much of the evening. Winds should settle down a bit as well, but still high enough that it should prevent a free fall in temperatures – thus helping us avoid any frost formation tonight. Lows dip to around 40°.

Monday:

Dry air settles in – so plenty of sunshine on tap, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side – only topping out in upper 50s and lower 60s.

Patchy Frost?

Doesn’t appear that Monday morning could be frosty due to the winds and cloud cover overnight, but it could be a different story Monday night/Tuesday morning. Skies should be clear and winds should be relatively calm, allowing for some outlying areas to reaching into the middle and upper 30s – certainly cold enough to see some isolated patches of frost around the area.

8 Day Forecast:

Quickly warming temperatures for the rest of the work week, as dry air settles overhead. 70s return by Wednesday, and looking fantastic and well above average as we roll into next weekend.