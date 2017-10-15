Sunny work week with warming temps ahead

Behind a cold front which brought scattered downpours to central Indiana this morning, temperatures are now sinking quickly. We’re nearly 30 degrees cooler than at this time yesterday.

We will continue to see temps drop fast tonight, into the upper 40s before midnight and into the low 40s by daybreak tomorrow with clearing skies.

Even with plenty of sunshine Monday, highs will only top out in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon thanks to a persistent north wind.

The work week as a whole looks great for any and all outdoor activities. Rain chances will be non-existent all the way up through the first half of next weekend and high temperatures will slowly return to the low the mid 70s through the second half of the week.

Our next rain chance will return as early as late Sunday, though it looks like the better rain opportunity will hold off until early next week as another cold front slides our direction, though even that chance looks to be a slim one at best.