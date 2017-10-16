Body cam video shows Florida deputies exchanging gunfire during standoff

*WARNING*: BODY CAM VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have released some of the body cam videos from a police standoff last week that happened before a suspect was found dead in a Port Richey home.

The video shows the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responding to an active shooting call at a home on Constance Avenue in the Gulf Highlands subdivision on Thursday.

Witnesses told deputies 30-year-old Brian Disario shot and killed 56-year-old David Armstrong in the garage of the home. Investigators later said Disario believed his mother’s friend was trying to hit on his girlfriend. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Disario didn’t actually have a girlfriend, but did in his mind.

After shooting Armstrong, the sheriff’s office says Disario started shooting a gun in the street. One witness also said they saw Disario point a gun toward Gulf Highlands Elementary. The school was locked down and deputies responded to surround the building.

Two deputies, Nick Carmack and Michael Sudler, are shown in the body cam video arriving at the scene of the standoff.

During the video, one of the deputies yells to Disario to put his hands up. Several rapid gunshots can then be heard.

“I need a shield, get the shield out of my f***ing truck,” the deputy yells. “Get the shield out of my truck.”

“He’s shooting at us,” he then says into this radio.

Later, the same deputy is heard saying, “He has an AR.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Disario had a Core 15 CXV AR-15 rifle and a .22 caliber rifle. They are now working with the ATF to try and figure out how he got those guns.

Last week, deputies said Disario was known to have guns and had a history of mental illness.

After the shooting stops in the body cam videos, the deputies on-scene call for backup to shut the block down and ask them to turn their sirens off.

One deputy can be seen walking towards the house with a shield.

Another then yells for Disario to go in the house. “Watch out, he’s coming out the back,” he says at the end of the video.

After negotiations, deputies say a robot went into the home and found Disario dead.

Per protocol, the deputies who were involved in the standoff are now on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday afternoon, after releasing the video.