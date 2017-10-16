Chilly start to the work week

Temperatures starting off near seasonal in the mid to lower 40s with mainly clear skies. Today will be a much cooler day today with temperatures running 5° below normal! Highs in the lower 60s today with a few spots in the upper 50s! Mainly sunny and dry this afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the lower 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost could develop throughout the overnight hours.

Highs for Tuesday will be warmer and near normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.Winds will shift to the south throughout the week bringing in much warmer air by the second half of the week. By Wednesday highs inch back to the 70s with dry conditions. Thursday look beautiful with highs in the mid to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. We stay dry as a bone through the weekend with highs above normal and very comfortable hitting the lower 70s.

Next chance of rain arrives by next Monday with scattered showers during the morning hours with highs in the upper 60s.