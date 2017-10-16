Police seek ‘serial robber’ after clerk shot at Family Dollar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect they believe may be a serial robber who left a Family Dollar clerk in critical condition Monday night.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who had purchased a medical kit to treat the gunshot wounds that the clerk suffered was being credited with helping to stabilize the victim before he went to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Police were dispatched about 9:10 p.m. to the bargain retailer, 1107A N. Arlington Ave. That’s on the city’s east side.

Capt. Harold S. Turner of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the clerk was shot in the chest after a struggle at the checkout.

While a clerk was trying to gain access to a cash drawer, Turner said, another clerk got into a struggle with the robber. The struggle caused the firearm to be discharged, he said. Police arrived quickly, but the suspect had already run from the area without getting any cash.

Employees of the store believe the robber was the same man who robbed the store on Saturday, Turner said. In the Saturday robbery, the clerk was armed and able to get cash.

Turner credited a police officer with helping to stabilize the victim’s injuries before emergency medical authorities arrived. The officer had purchased the medical kit, used to treat “sucking chest wounds,” with his own money, Turner said.

“Officer Deskins purchased the kit used on the victim, Officer Sosbe held his hands over the wound while Deskins retrieved his kit; Officer Duel and Anderson assisted with providing first aid,” said an email from Officer Jim Gillespie, an IMPD spokesman.

Other employees were in the store at the time of the shooting, but Turner did not immediately know if there were also customers in the store. Online information shows the store was set to close at 10 p.m.

Police are hoping to secure surveillance video from the store so they can distribute a photo of the suspect, the IMPD captain said.