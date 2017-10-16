Cold start to the work week with a warmer weekend on the way

After a soggy and windy Sunday, high pressure is building back in, bringing with it a north wind on the front end. That north wind helped to drag in cooler, dry air this morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The dry, air is also helping to keep us sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 60s in most areas.

With clear skies again tonight, lows will drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s, so wear a coat or sweatshirt as you head off to work or school. You’ll also want the shades with nothing but sunshine to start the day.

Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer than what we saw today under sunny skies. We’ll climb into the mid 60s across central Indiana.

We’ll hold on to the sunny streak through the rest of the work week, but as high pressure slides off to the east, a south wind will begin to kick in through the second half of the week. That will drag in slightly warmer air by week’s end with highs in the mid 70s both Friday and Saturday.

Our next rain chance will hold off until late Sunday evening, well after the Colt’s game this coming Sunday. Behind that next cold front, temps will sink back into the mid to upper 60s.